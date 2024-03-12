Make MSP policy SDG-conscious

MSPs play a crucial role in achieving key SDGs, akin to a company boosting its stock price through share buybacks. In theory, a farming corporation too could adjust its clearing price in agricultural markets with a farm produce buyback. Such a large private player, however, does not exist in Indian agriculture, where the average land holding is about one hectare. Therefore, farmers are unable to adjust the quantity of produce brought to market, which leads to a very low price elasticity of supply. The farming community needs the central government in order to accomplish their version of the share buyback, the MSP. It would not be necessary for the central agency to procure all produce to achieve superior supply elasticity; it only needs to procure at the margin. Some farmers’ unions seek this guarantee through an Act of Parliament; after all, the 2016 externalities cognizant MSP-setting framework from the Chief Economic Advisor has not been implemented.