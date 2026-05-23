Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeopinion
Making China great again? Why G2 resets India’s calculus

Making China great again? Why G2 resets India’s calculus

By convening summits to amplify Global South voices, it can endear itself to many countries, thus limiting the G2’s impact.
Srikanth Kondapalli
Last Updated : 23 May 2026, 18:54 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
Srikanth Kondapalli - The JNU Prof has been Peking behind the Bamboo Curtain for 30 years.

Srikanth Kondapalli - The JNU Prof has been Peking behind the Bamboo Curtain for 30 years.

Credit: DH Illustration

ADVERTISEMENT
USChinaBeijingXi JinpingDonald TrumpOpinionPrism

Follow us on :

Follow Us