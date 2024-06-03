Making healthcare inclusive for all ages

The IRDAI’s proactive stance towards reforming the health insurance landscape in India is further evidenced by the establishment of a Health Insurance Consultative Committee comprising senior insurance and healthcare professionals. This committee, of which the writer is a part, was formed over a year ago and has been instrumental in formulating a series of other recommendations aimed at enhancing the overall healthcare experience for senior citizens. These recommendations encompass a range of crucial initiatives, from designing simplified and affordable insurance products tailored to the specific requirements of the elderly demographic to incorporating innovative features such as coverage for homecare treatment and outpatient department (OPD) services and the removal or reduction of GST for these policies.