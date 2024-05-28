Making legalese gender-neutral

Disappointed with my response, the doyens in attendance questioned me, saying, “You don’t want to cede space to women because it is dominated by men. Why can’t women become boiler inspectors when they may join the police and military, and some even become successful astronauts, pilots, and railway engine drivers?”

I had to defend my position after expressing my opinions. I explained that due to the demanding nature of boiler inspection work, the creators of the Boiler Act made it predominantly male-centric. Hence, the law does not use gender-neutral language. Although the Boilers Act, 1923, applies to all genders, it uses masculine terms such as “Chief Inspector” and pronouns such as he, him, his, and himself. While feminine terms like “Chief Inspectress” and “Inspectress” exist, they are not used.