Making of a disciple and true leader

In Palestinian homes, the practice of foot-washing was originally an act of hospitality during Jesus time. It was performed for guests (who wore sandals and walked on dusty roads and rough terrain). It was only done by a servant or the wife of the host.
When Jesus was in the middle of The Last Supper with his twelve disciples just before his Crucifixion, He shocked them when he rose from the middle of that supper and began washing their feet.
Disciple Peter even refused saying “Lord, are you going to wash my feet?” Jesus replied, “You do not realise now what I am doing, but later you will understand.” “No,” said Peter, “you shall never wash my feet.” Jesus answered, “Unless I wash you, you have no part with me.” “Then, Lord,” Simon Peter replied, “not just my feet but my hands and my head as well!” (John 13:6-8)
Jesus did what no spiritual teacher of his time or ever in past history ever did or would even imagine doing.
Jesus explained “Do you understand what I have done for you? You call me ‘Teacher’ and ‘Lord,’ and rightly so, for that is what I am. Now that I, your Lord and Teacher, have washed your feet, you also should wash one another’s feet. I have set you an example that you should do as I have done for you. Very truly I tell you, no servant is greater than his master, nor is a messenger greater than the one who sent him. Now that you know these things, you will be blessed if you do them” (John 13:12-17).
What Jesus taught was ‘Servant Leadership’ , cautioning of the dangers of striving after Power, Position and Possessions. All these desires, he taught, are directly opposed to true Discipleship and genuine Leadership.
John Maxwell regarded as the New York Times bestselling author writes “Leadership is not about titles, positions or power. It is about action and example”.
If you find yourself questions like : “Am I bossing over people I live-with or work- with?” “Am I boasting of my educational qualification or experience or the positions I hold?”. “Am I chasing after popularity and fame?” “Do I think I don’t need anyone’s advice or guidance?” “Do I look down on people ?” then you are shaping-up to becoming a true Disciple and a genuine Leader.