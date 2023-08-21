Making of a human being

I would classify education as comprising of two distinct streams. When these streams come together, education acquires its true meaning and the recipient benefits by becoming a knowledgeable and sensitive human being. One stream is conventional education which we gain from school and college, from institutions of learning that is to say. We are taught different subjects leading to specialization in some cases. The other important stream of education is spiritual education. The streams are not exclusive of each other; they come over the same time period, from different sources. The first stream contributes to what I call the “shaping phase”. Conventional education gives the opportunity for “Learning to Know, Learning to do, Learning to Live and Learning to Be” and makes for a confident individual. It teaches self-reliance and about the process and methodology of learning. It prepares the student to be an active contributor to society and an enlightened citizen. Teachers in various institutions of learning, peers, friends are among those who help in the process of assimilation of the knowledge gathered here.
The other stream is that which has contributes to the “transformative phase.” In life, the left hand side of an equation is never equal to the right hand side of the equation…a little something, which cannot be defined, has to be added to the left hand side to get the result we are looking for. It is an appreciation for that “little something” that my Guruji, Sri Sri Sri Dr Balagangadharanatha Swamiji taught me. It is the Grace of the Divine.
It manifests in wisdom, pure and selfless desire, vast knowledge, self-mastery, limitless compassion, ability to ensure cohesiveness amidst diverse peoples and diplomacy. In terms of emotions, it can be seen in forgiveness, forbearance, and an unshaken and proven knowledge of the existence of the Divine power.
Throughout this transformative phase, the fundamentals of spiritual life are learnt. There are no shortcuts when it comes to these learnings. It takes years of patient and committed transmission with far greater dedication on the part of the learner. It is not limited to bookish knowledge. What is learnt has to be practised.
This kind of education is critical in our lives, irrespective of the field or the roles we choose. Whether we are entrepreneurs, professionals, technocrats, athletes, civil servants, politicians or even a spiritual leader, it is education that helps you to become the finest individual in that space or profession.