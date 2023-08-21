Making of a human being

I would classify education as comprising of two distinct streams. When these streams come together, education acquires its true meaning and the recipient benefits by becoming a knowledgeable and sensitive human being. One stream is conventional education which we gain from school and college, from institutions of learning that is to say. We are taught different subjects leading to specialization in some cases. The other important stream of education is spiritual education. The streams are not exclusive of each other; they come over the same time period, from different sources. The first stream contributes to what I call the “shaping phase”. Conventional education gives the opportunity for “Learning to Know, Learning to do, Learning to Live and Learning to Be” and makes for a confident individual. It teaches self-reliance and about the process and methodology of learning. It prepares the student to be an active contributor to society and an enlightened citizen. Teachers in various institutions of learning, peers, friends are among those who help in the process of assimilation of the knowledge gathered here.