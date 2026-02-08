Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeopinion
Making sense of India’s ‘strategic autonomy’

Making sense of India’s ‘strategic autonomy’

New Delhi wants to do business with all and not belong to any camp; it is non alignment but without a moral component
Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr
Last Updated : 08 February 2026, 18:57 IST
Last Updated : 08 February 2026, 18:57 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Opinionforeign policyComment

Follow us on :

Follow Us