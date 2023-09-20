Making sense of the past

We are often cautioned against living in the past. Justifiably so, because the past cannot be re-lived or changed. This advice applies as well to the future, because the future is unpredictable, fraught with uncertainties and surprises.
The present is all we are left with and we will do well to make it as fruitful and happy as we can. But what is the ‘present’? Can we make it our own?
The Dalai Lama has an interesting explanation of the term and it deserves our close attention. He has pointed out that the moment we think of the present, it has become the past and if we think about a point in time even slightly ahead, it is the future. Going by this logic, there is nothing like the present. It is like a point in geometry, which is defined as something that has no length or breadth. The moment we catch it, it becomes the past or the future.
He is clear: without past and future, there is no present, as it only has meaning in relation to past and future.
We see then that the past, in which most of our lives is spent, has more meaning than we ever imagined.
Indeed, our personalities are shaped and moulded by what happened in our past. So relevant is this, that when we seek a job, our past achievements are scrutinized thoroughly. Visits to the doctor are hardly ever complete without a history of our ailment.
Every system of study has a history of its own and is significant in many ways and to use the past without being controlled by it, is our duty and responsibility.
We can be tempted into falsifying it, but being true to it, is to use it wisely. Studying the past can be unpleasant because past cruelties can come to mind – the wars, the cultural clashes and the injustice. Yet to really make use of the past, we must free ourselves from its shackles and make this world a better place.
To make the future good, we must learn what the past can teach us.
Our freedom requires us to make choices according to the needs of
the future and not repeat the mistakes of the past. It is only in this way that we will succeed in making sense
of the past.