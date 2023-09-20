Making sense of the past

The Dalai Lama has an interesting explanation of the term and it deserves our close attention. He has pointed out that the moment we think of the present, it has become the past and if we think about a point in time even slightly ahead, it is the future. Going by this logic, there is nothing like the present. It is like a point in geometry, which is defined as something that has no length or breadth. The moment we catch it, it becomes the past or the future.