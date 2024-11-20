Making the roads rage-free 

<p>In recent months, there have been deeply troubling reports about violent incidents on Bengaluru roads. From verbal altercations and hostile stares to physical violence—and in some cases, fatal consequences—road rage has become alarmingly common. </p><p>The trigger for these conflicts is often trivial. Every road user, particularly vehicle drivers, experiences a peculiar psychological shift when they take to the streets. </p><p>Studies show that 80% of drivers experience road rage. Behind the wheel, many drivers feel an exaggerated sense of control, which extends to an unwarranted sense of entitlement on public roads. </p><p>This lack of civic sense often results in the blatant disregard for all traffic rules. Drivers involved in road rage incidents tend to believe they are always in the right and act as though the road belongs exclusively to them.</p>.<p>On October 31, 2024, a shocking incident was reported off Sarjapur Road, Bengaluru. Two motorcyclists chased a car driven by a software engineer, who was accompanied by his wife and two young children. </p><p>The bikers hurled stones at the car, breaking the car glass and injuring one of the children. The reason behind this incident was trivial. The trauma experienced by the family, especially the children, is unimaginable.</p>.<p>In a similar incident weeks earlier, another motorcyclist smashed the windscreen of a car driven by a young software engineer with his wife and child inside. This act of aggression, captured on camera, highlighted the savagery of such acts. These are just two examples among countless incidents occurring daily on Bengaluru roads. Alarmingly, the frequency and intensity of such road rage incidents are increasing, often involving violent and aggressive behaviour.</p>.<p>In a city where traffic congestion is acute, road users are likely to get stressed and impatient, resulting in serious traffic violations. This results in an increased risk of accidents and physical harm, apart from psychological trauma.</p>.<p>Mohan Kumar, former Professor and Head of the Department of Psychology, Bangalore University, explains that road rage incidents often stem from pent-up frustration. Road users channel their frustrations onto strangers, engaging in fights and heated arguments that offer temporary emotional release. He notes that the anonymity of road users and a lack of accountability further encourage such uncivilised behaviour. He says a lack of law enforcement also encourages the perpetrators.</p>.<p>He also highlights that individuals prone to road rage often have deeper behavioural issues, including poor upbringing or a misplaced display of power and wealth. He emphasises the urgent need for self-control, self-discipline, and stricter law enforcement to curb this menace.</p>.<p><strong>Promising initiatives</strong></p>.<p>Bengaluru’s traffic police are taking steps to address this issue. The Joint Commissioner of Police announced plans to launch an app, ASTraM (Actionable Intelligence for Sustainable Traffic Management), which will provide real-time traffic updates and help report accidents affecting traffic movement.</p>.<p>Following the traffic rules, besides making conscious effort for a hassle-free use of roads call for a wide-spread public awareness. Higher educational institutions must take proactive steps to initiate discussions around the issue and educate students to be responsible road users. </p>.<p>To tackle road rage, every driver must resolve to stay calm and composed while using the roads. Practicing a high degree of civic behaviour on roads, avoiding aggressive gestures, giving way to others, refraining from unnecessary honking, and using headlights responsibly are simple but effective measures. These behaviours are especially critical during night-time driving. </p>.<p>A hassle-free and harmonious driving experience requires a significant transformation in the attitudes of road users. It is important to be mindful and considerate on the roads. Together we can create a safe, enjoyable, and road-rage-free driving environment. </p>.<p><br><em>(The writer is Director of MQI College of Management, Bengaluru)</em></p>