Maldives: India’s three dilemmas

It is clear that the Maldives depends on tourism and that, until October 2023, India accounted for the lion’s share of the number of tourists to the island state. However, since October 2023, a message has been implicitly sent out that the Maldives may perhaps not be such a suitable location for Indian tourists and that India can wield tourism as a punishing stick for the island state. Such practice is necessary and yet detrimental at the same time. It is necessary to send out a clear message that Indian interests should not be harmed. However, should it be done in public through the media and social media, or should such a message be conveyed through diplomatic channels? It is detrimental in the sense that it underscores the necessity of diversifying foreign and economic policy options for the neighbouring countries. In the long term, dependence on India will perhaps be seen as an asset as well as a liability.