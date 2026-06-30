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Man does not need to master nature

Man does not need to master nature

They further explain that excessive carbon emissions through industrial and vehicular pollution, use of CFCs and plundering of forests and natural resources have depleted the ozone layer.
Rajyogi Brahma Kumar Nikunj
Last Updated : 29 June 2026, 22:05 IST
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