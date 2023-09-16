Entrepreneurial lessons from 'Mankuthimmana Kagga'

During my summer holidays as a kid, I cherished moments at my maternal grandparents' home in Hubli (now Hubballi). My grandfather, H S Rama Rao had moved from Bangalore to Hubli in 1950 to set up Modern Motors, as one of the first automobile servicing garages, located opposite Idgah Maidan in the heart of the city. I recall spending summers washing cars, sitting in vehicles being carried up on hydraulic lifts, and enjoying car drives with him.

My grandmother, an avid fan of the celebrated Kannada poet D V Gundappa, would occasionally read verses from his masterpiece ‘Mankuthimmana Kagga’ to me. One verse profoundly impacted me:

Hullaga Bettadadi, manege malligeyaagu

Kallaagu kashtagala male vidhi suriye

Bella sakkareyaagu deena durbalarige

Ellarolagondaagu Mankuthimma

(be a (gentle) blade of grass at the foot of mountain, the fragrance of a jasmine flower at home/ Be (strong) like a rock when fate pours (torrential) rains of difficulties on you/ Be sweet like sugar and jaggery to the poor and weak /Be one among all, Mankuthimma.)

This verse echoes my grandfather's life as a pioneering entrepreneur embodying qualities of humility, strength, kindness, and unity, making it a lasting source of inspiration. He built a business from scratch in a new city, and managed the garage with unwavering discipline, earning both respect and a touch of trepidation from his employees. However, beneath his stern exterior, he stood by his employees through every challenge.

I will attempt to extract the essence of entrepreneurial lessons that I have learnt from his journey and link it to this inspirational Kagga:

Hullagu Bettadadi

The phrase ‘be a (gentle) blade of grass at the foot of the mountain’ advises practising humility and reducing one's ego. It urges us to recognise our insignificance when compared to those of greater stature or accomplishment. Like a blade of grass at the foot of a towering mountain, this perspective encourages humility, flexibility, and a grounded outlook. By doing so, we can foster more harmonious relationships and personal growth, emphasising the importance of self-awareness and checking our ego in the presence of greatness.

Manege Malligeyaagu

In the entrepreneurial context, this translates to infusing positivity into one's business journey. It signifies creating a workplace filled with beauty and optimism, akin to the fragrance of jasmine in a home. Entrepreneurs should aim to foster a positive work environment that inspires creativity, and values employees and stakeholders. This interpretation underscores the significance of a positive workplace culture, which not only enhances business success but also promotes innovation and productivity, ultimately contributing to the overall well-being and success of the entrepreneurial venture.

Kallagu Kastagala Maaleya Vidhi Suriye

The entrepreneurial path is not devoid of obstacles. Just as it rains torrentially, entrepreneurs must develop the ability to weather these storms and extract valuable lessons from difficulties. This verse teaches us that challenges are an inherent part of the entrepreneurial journey, and our response to them shapes our destiny.

Bella Sakkarayaagu Deena Durbalarige

Entrepreneurship is not merely about personal success and profit; it extends to serving and uplifting others. Like sugar and jaggery, entrepreneurs have the potential to sweeten the lives of those in need. This verse underscores the importance of using one's entrepreneurial endeavours to empower and support the less fortunate. The truly successful entrepreneur is one who shares the sweetness of success with those in need of assistance.

Ellarolagondaagu Mankuthimma

The closing line highlights the essence of unity. In the entrepreneurial world, success is often a collective effort. Entrepreneurs must recognise that they are part of a larger ecosystem that includes employees, partners, customers, and the society at large. Building meaningful connections and fostering collaboration can lead to a sense of oneness within the community.

Mankuthimmana Kagga serves as a profound source of wisdom and inspiration for entrepreneurs. The verses encourage us to embrace challenges, adapt to changing circumstances, serve the less fortunate, and foster unity within the ecosystem. Entrepreneurs can draw invaluable lessons from these verses, guiding us on our path to success, personal growth, and making a positive impact on the world. Just as Mankuthimma invites us to recognise the unity within all of us, entrepreneurs can create a sense of unity with their endeavours, fostering a community that thrives through collective effort and shared values.

(Madan Padaki is Co-founder, Global Alliance for Mass Entrepreneurship, and President, TiE.)

Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own. They do not necessarily reflect the views of DH.