Manufacturing has immense potential. Can new government unleash it?

On June 4, the results of the ongoing general elections will be known, and India will soon have a new government at the Centre. One of the most pressing tasks for this new government will be implementing a new industrial policy that addresses current structural constraints, and reimagines India’s manufacturing sector in the context of global supply chain shifts and the green agenda for climate change.

While the target for the share of manufacturing in India’s gross value added (GVA) has been set at 25 per cent, this has remained fairly steady averaging 17.7 per cent since 2011-2012, with a compound annual growth in real terms of 5.63 per cent over the last 13 years. There is, therefore, much to be done to raise growth and value in manufacturing. For this, the industrial policy will have to tie in with other spheres such as trade, labour, logistics, small businesses, regulatory compliances etc. to provide an enabling environment for firms to flourish.

While the manufacturing sector overall has recovered from the Covid-19 pandemic, the Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme announced in 2020 has not quite met its expected performance — actual investments for the period April-December 2023 came in at around ₹306.95 billion — 61.8 per cent of the target. A sectoral review of the scheme should be on the cards, to check if the aim of raising capabilities and scale is coming through in each of the 14 sectors picked under the scheme.