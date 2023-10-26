Many evangelicals see Israel-Hamas war as part of a prophecy

By Stephen Mihm

For most Americans, events in Israel elicit a familiar set of emotions: sadness at the loss of life, particularly innocent civilians; anger, even fury, at one side or another; and fear that the conflict may ultimately engulf the larger region. It’s hard to find a silver lining on the cloud that now hangs over the Middle East.

Unless, of course, you believe that bloodshed in Israel will pave the way for the Second Coming of Christ. Secular voters may find it baffling, but it’s a worldview of a significant number of evangelical Christians and, by extension, a critical portion of the Republican Party.

And while many might be familiar with the affinity that exists between Jews and evangelicals, the religious right’s vitriolic response to the Israel-Hamas war brings to the forefront prophecies that many Christians use to guide their thinking and actions.

Israel first became central to evangelical eschatology four centuries ago, when Protestant theologians, especially those of a millenarian bent, seized upon very specific passages about the end times. For example, in the Old Testament, the prophet Isaiah predicted that God “shall set up an ensign for the nations, and shall assemble the outcasts of Israel, and gather together the dispersed of Judah from the four corners of the Earth.”

Exegetes took this to mean that the return of Christ would take place once the Jewish diaspora returned to Palestine. Eager to put God’s plan in motion, these Christian Zionists — not an oxymoron — began to push their governments to take active steps to get Jews back to Palestine.

In 1891, the Christian Zionist William Blackstone drafted a petition to President Benjamin Harrison, signed by hundreds of prominent Americans, including J. P. Morgan and John D. Rockefeller, Sr. Written against the backdrop of pogroms in Russia, the letter declared: “Let us now restore to [the Jews] the land of which they were so cruelly despoiled by our Roman ancestors.”

Though Harrison didn’t help, the Christian Zionists continued to monitor the news for any sign that God’s plan was in motion. When the British government released the Balfour Declaration in 1917, supporting the creation of a “national home for the Jewish people” in Palestine, they did so for geopolitical reasons. Evangelicals, though, interpreted the move as divine dispensation.