Marital rape exemption must go

Earlier this month, the Madhya Pradesh High Court in Manish Sahu vs. State of Madhya Pradesh ruled that a husband cannot be prosecuted under Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for sexual acts committed with his wife.

Section 377 criminalises non-consensual sexual acts that show sexual perversity and depravity of the mind. The court’s decision is based on the premise that Sec. 375 of the IPC, which includes the marital rape exemption, presumes the wife’s consent in a marriage, and sexual acts between a husband and wife—even if they fall under Section 377—are presumed to be consensual.