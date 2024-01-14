Marketing Modi: How PM’s brand has unfolded

Modi never displays the same brand to different social groups and at different times. Come elections, the language of Hindutva is still unsheathed wherever necessary. Elsewhere, he markets the development spiel. He had clutched onto this trait throughout his premiership and remains at his eloquent best perpetually. If he lectured on the prevalence of plastic surgery in ancient India to one lot, he spoke to a contrasting group on the need for technological advancement and applauded Indian scientists for successfully executing the lunar mission. Modi was similar to early experiments with products — from shampoos to biscuits — consumed by different demographic groups, packaged in sachets for rural markets initially, and in differently-bottled sizes for urban consumers.