Mass suspension of Opposition MPs not healthy for parliamentary democracy

In a parliamentary democracy, the Opposition acts as a watchdog holding the government accountable for its decisions.

The mass suspension of 141 opposition Members of Parliament (MPs) from both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha — the first time in India’s history — does not augur well for our democracy.

The move exhibits the unbridled powers of a ruling party having a brute majority in Parliament. In the past, such large-scale suspensions took place when the Congress government, led by the then Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, had an overwhelming majority in Parliament.

It happened on March 15, 1989, when 63 opposition members were suspended after they created a ruckus over the tabling of the Thakkar Commission report into the assassination of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. The panel raised doubts about the role of her close aide R K Dhawan, and the Opposition wanted a thorough discussion on the issue. The government, however, did not relent.

More than 34 years later, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) seems to be following in the Congress’ footsteps.