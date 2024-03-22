Mayawati — the Dalit leader chooses obscurity

Mayawati, the head of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and a former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, has always maintained a distance from the media because she sees it as a component of the upper caste system that is inherently unfair to self-made leaders who belong to lower castes. She is both a Dalit and a woman leader who would have faced prejudice on both these fronts. It was, therefore, a bit of a coup to be granted an interview with her a quarter century ago when she was, at the age of 42, chief minister for a second time (she has been chief minister five times).

So it came to pass that not only did this author chat with Mayawati about her political concerns those days, but she also revealed facts such as her favourite hobby (gardening) and that she was proud of creating the garden in BSP founder, and her mentor, Kanshi Ram’s Delhi residence.

No matter how politically diminished she may appear today, make no mistake that Mayawati used to be an extraordinary figure in Indian politics, and a metaphor for Dalit empowerment. In her interview with this author then, Mayawati spoke about her dedicated work in Ambedkar villages (designated as such for government schemes) and justified prioritising lifting one section of society over others because of the history of subjugation.

She also took on the most powerful male figures symbolising feudal authority (that inevitably seeks to subjugate the lower castes). One of her actions during her early days as chief minister was to arrest many Thakur strongmen. Those days, Lucknow’s elite used to refer to Mayawati using derogatory, caste slurs — they could not stomach the fact that a woman, a Dalit too, dared to challenge them publicly!