Mealtime at Mudumalai

Presumably, those beasts went on a rampage because they had to fend for themselves. They did not have access to the horse gram, ragi, rice, jaggery, coconut, and mineral mixture that comprised the daily diet of the elephants in the sanctuary. A blend of these foodstuffs was kneaded into a dough, and the mahouts went from one elephant to the next, putting a large lump into each animal’s mouth. Formerly, visitors were permitted to perform this task, but the practice was discontinued after an untoward incident. We were quite content to be observant onlookers.