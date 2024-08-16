Medical liability: Time to clarify accountability

The court went further and examined whether the legal profession is distinct from other professions, even when considered in light of the V P Shantha case logic, and concluded that the legal profession cannot be compared with any other profession, and particularly not with the medical profession. In this context, one of the judges categorically observed that the V P Shantha case be re-examined by the constitutional bench for its correctness. The second judge, Justice Pankaj Mithal, compares the Indian consumer protection law with many comparable laws from other jurisdictions. From that comparative analysis, he states that “in India, the services of professionals, more particularly those of lawyers, have to be excluded from consumer protection law.” The submission to the Chief Justice of India for revisiting the P Shantha judgement merely made as an orbiter by one of the judges deciding the case raises the technical point of whether the CJI is obliged to constitute the constitutional bench in this regard or whether it is only an observation.