Meditation is the future medication

If a person becomes increasingly suspicious of the motives of others, exaggerates his own importance and the things he has to do, frequently feels sad thinking that certain persons have slighted or neglected him, has too much expectations from others, has the habit of being over-critical of others, feels even small disappointments as too big, is too serious for keeping the deadlines of all his assignments and is always rushing and running to do things, or if anxiety dominates his thoughts, or he has the ambition to do more or have more than he has the ability to do or have, then no medicine can save him from Stress. Such a person will have his anger, frustration, hatred or anxiety bottled up and would, ultimately, burst out or be weighted down.