Memories die hard

One person who had a profound influence on us was another older gentleman, we called him anna, who was pursuing engineering at the prestigious Karnataka Regional Engineering College, Surathkal (now NITK). He was an avid reader and read everything from newspapers and novels to social and historical works. His favourites included Balzac, Dostoevsky, and Frederick Forsyth. Anna’s English language skills, both written and spoken, were exceptional. He was a movie buff, approachable, and endearing. We owed much to him, for he was an inspiration to many of us who loved movies.