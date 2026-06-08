Memories of AIR

<p>The 1950s and 1960s were arguably the heyday of radio broadcasting in India. The unpretentious radio was then the sole source of entertainment for us teenagers in the remote tea estate near Munnar where we grew up. All India Radio was the broadcaster we boys unvaryingly tuned in to for national news, cricket commentary and other entertainment.</p>.<p>True, unlike today, where TV presenters and anchors tend to be obtrusive, we never got to see our radio announcers and newsreaders. However, their powerful and resonant voices projected their unseen personalities – at least in part – quite forcefully. In particular, I recall four AIR newsreaders from that distant era who impressively presented the daily English news bulletins – compulsory listening, as decreed by my father, for me and my brothers. He was convinced that our standard of English would improve considerably by listening to them.</p>.<p>Melville DeMello was then perhaps one of AIR’s best-known newsreaders and commentators. Following the evenly spaced ‘pips’ announcing the time, his rich, bass voice would intone crisply, ‘This is All India Radio, New Delhi. The news read by Melville DeMello.’ Then there was the suave Surjit Sen, whose modulated baritone reminded us uncannily of Father Fleming’s, our school’s strict British principal. And, of course, there was the inimitable, pleasant-voiced duo of Lotika Rathnam and Pamela Singh, female newsreaders, whose enviable accent and impeccable enunciation we consciously tried to emulate time and again, none too successfully.</p>.Bengaluru: Resto bars to enjoy UEFA Champions League, IPL final LIVE screenings.<p>To us teenagers, they were the faces and voices of AIR’s English programmes – its stalwarts and veterans – whom we never saw in real life, but whose vibrant voices held listeners enthralled across the country. Hearing them and assimilating the news to the extent possible was a truly educative experience for us.</p>.<p>When it was time for an AIR news bulletin, we dutifully put aside whatever we were doing and huddled silently before our modest Murphy radio mounted on a mahogany chest of drawers. The newsreaders’ diction was invariably smooth, self-assured and error-free, though some of their words were beyond our ken. I, for one, carefully noted these down whenever possible, looked them up in the dictionary and used them – grandiosely and often incorrectly – in my conversation!</p>.<p>In particular, I recall DeMello’s moving running commentary from New Delhi during Jawaharlal Nehru’s funeral procession way back in May 1964. It was so touching and detailed that it left a few elders near me in tears. DeMello was already well known for his marathon seven-hour non-stop commentary on Mahatma Gandhi’s funeral, which earned him a place in the Guinness Book of Records.</p>.<p>The powerful voices and perfect enunciation of this now forgotten quartet were, undoubtedly, an integral part of their palpable charisma. They were household names then and bywords for excellence in news presentation. Indeed, to impressionable teenagers like us, they were our unseen (but often heard) role models as far as diction and pronunciation were concerned – and we did unabashedly try to emulate them as well as we could.</p>.<p><em>Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own. They do not necessarily reflect the views of DH.</em></p>