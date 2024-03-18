Memories on Muttugada ele

My son called recently from the US to tell me about our grandson’s admission to college. When I heard about all the facilities that the college offered its students—the bathrooms, toilets, cafeterias, etc.—in the dormitory, memories of my own hostel days in 1948–49 during my Intermediate course flooded back. We had two blocks, one of which was called the Kudumi block, housing the studious types. I shared Room No. 41/42 with two others: B Venkatesh, a Chemistry Honours student, and another pursuing a Commerce course. Venkatesh was friendly, a heavy smoker, and an expert at cards. After dinner, his bed would become a card table for his friends, who all smoked heavily and engaged in heated discussions after every round of the game. Venkatesh would often tell me, “Magu, ninna paadige neenu odukoppa” (Child, you focus on your studies).