Mental health for women

There are many touchpoints where psychological distress can be identified. Most women will reach a physician or a gynaecologist (as a patient or a carer) much before they see a mental health professional. Ideally, therefore, all medical professionals should routinely ask women two simple questions to enable early identification: How are you feeling, and how are you coping? Trained counsellors and trained police professionals play an important role in providing services for women facing gender-based violence, and there is a need for non-stigmatising services for persons identifying as LGBTQI+. Women in workplaces are also more likely to access counselling support if there is an environment that is non-judgemental and confidential. We need certified peer counsellors in universities, digital access for women to be able to use resources, and participatory groups set up in non-stigmatising community spaces in both rural and urban settings. Safe and affordable housing is needed for women with mental illnesses who cannot live independently. For creative and co-designed solutions, more conversations are needed between different stakeholders, which includes women with a lived experience of mental illness.