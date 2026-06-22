Merit, mental health and the 'IIT Dream'

<p>The JEE Advanced 2026 cutoffs are out. IIT Bombay’s Computer Science closed at AIR 65, IIT Delhi at 123, and IIT Madras at 149. To enter the top IITs, a young mind must be among the finest 65 or 300 students in a nation of 1.4 billion.</p><p>Without a doubt, the IITs remain India’s most coveted destination.</p><p>In 2003, CBS <em>60 Minutes</em> aired a landmark segment titled ‘<a href="https://www.cbsnews.com/news/imported-from-india/">Imported from India</a>’. Correspondent Lesley Stahl told millions: “Put Harvard, MIT and Princeton together, and you begin to get an idea of the status of this school in India.”</p><p>She noted that IIT undergraduates “leave their American counterparts in the dust”. When asked about his son’s education, Infosys co-founder N R Narayana Murthy famously replied that his son could not get into IIT Computer Science, so “he went to Cornell instead”. That segment captured the world’s awe of the IITs.</p>.JEE Advanced 2026: IIT Roorkee dismisses cheating allegations, calls viral data 'fabricated'.<p>But it also revealed a paradox: the same system that produces global leaders also fuels an exhausting, often crushing race for ranks.</p><p>The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/iit-indore-student-offered-rs-17-cr-salary-package-by-google-431036.html">headlines scream of crore-plus packages</a> and <a href="https://m.economictimes.com/jobs/fresher/trading-investment-platforms-line-up-at-iits-with-many-pay-cheques-over-rs-2-5-crore/articleshow/125710051.cms">record placements</a>. What they do not show is the quiet despair in Kota’s hostels, the sleepless student, the young engineer who feels worthless because his offer is ‘only’ ₹15 lakh.</p><p>Between 2005 and 2024, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/specials/iits-and-real-life-tragedies-of-joy-lobos-3210769">127 suicides were reported</a> across IITs. These are not statistics; they are brilliant lives extinguished under the weight of impossible expectations. The <a href="https://caravanmagazine.in/perspectives/web-series-gets-heart-kotas-coaching-industry">‘AIR 1 or death’</a> graffiti on a Kota wall is not a slogan — it is a cry for help.</p><p>We have built a system that rewards rank above resilience, speed above sanity, and a package above purpose.</p><p>Interestingly, the foundation of the IITs<strong> </strong>was<strong> </strong><a href="https://www.iitkgpfoundation.org/article.html?aid=1819">laid at the Hijli Detention Camp</a>,<strong> </strong>originally established by the British in 1930 to detain freedom fighters. The site at Kharagpur in West Bengal was repurposed in 1951 to house the first-ever IIT, metamorphosing a powerful symbol of colonial subjugation into a centre of modern science.</p><p>During the course of researching for a book, this author came across the personal accounts of several IIT alumni who led from the front when it mattered the most. For example, 32 IIT Kharagpur engineers built the Bhakra Nangal Dam, Asia’s largest dam. Six died on site, and 12 developed silicosis. They did not chase dollar salaries; they chased a self-reliant India. That is the legacy we must awaken in every new IITian.</p>.Netizens spiral over IIT Roorkee’s cow urine study, findings reveal potential to fight Chikungunya virus .<p>An IIT education teaches one thing above all: first-principles thinking. You learn to break down a problem to its fundamentals, to question assumptions, and to build solutions from the ground up. This is the superpower that has made IITians world-class engineers, entrepreneurs, and leaders.</p><p>But a superpower without a mission is a wasted gift. It requires us to re-imagine infrastructure, healthcare, education, energy, and technology from the ground up.</p><p>The India AI Mission, a ₹1 lakh-crore RDI fund, the National Quantum Mission, a bold semiconductor push, and a massive data centre and GCC expansion are some of the initiatives the current government has announced. But where is the human capital to execute this vision? It is sitting right here, in IIT classrooms.</p><p>We have for decades lamented the exodus of our brightest minds — the very ‘import’ that the United States celebrated.</p><p>It’s time for some of these brightest minds to build and scale in India. Not because they can’t succeed abroad, but because the most exciting problems and challenges await them at home. They must awaken to the legacy of the Bhakra Brigade — the 32 exceptional minds from the first batch of IIT Kharagpur that built the Bhakra Nangal Dam. Learn from the professors who sold their jewellery to buy lab equipment. Understand that an IIT degree is not a lottery ticket — it is a sacred trust.</p><p>The Hijli watchtower at IIT Kharagpur still stands — not as a relic, but as a beacon. Its light now falls on a startup in Bengaluru, a policy desk in Delhi, a research lab in California, among others. But it must also fall on your heart. The IIT story is India’s story.</p><p><em><strong>Prabhat Kumar is a 1994-batch IRS officer, and chairman of Pan IIT Alumni India.</strong></em></p>.<p>Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own. They do not necessarily reflect the views of DH.</p>