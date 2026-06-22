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Merit, mental health and the 'IIT Dream'

Merit, mental health and the 'IIT Dream'

It’s time for some of these brightest minds to build and scale in India. Not because they can’t succeed abroad, but because the most exciting problems and challenges await them at home.
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Last Updated : 22 June 2026, 08:41 IST
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