Messi is turning MLS into a league of old men

There’s more Messi-moolah on the way when the new football season kicks off next month. Inter Miami has already sold out their tickets, and the fans’ appetite for Messi-merch is unlikely to be sated anytime soon. The league can also count on hefty checks from sponsors.

But the Messi-inspired stampede of stars to the MLS has not materialized. The most prominent foreign players to have followed the Argentine to the US (and to Inter Miami) are Sergio Busquets, Jordi Alba and Luis Suarez, all of whom played with him at FC Barcelona. The foursome has one other thing in common: They are all past their prime. Suarez is nearly 37, Messi is 36, Busquets is 35 and Alba, 34.

Even so, Inter Miami is the odds-on favorite to win the MLS Cup. Indeed, Suarez believes the team can aim to win all four trophies in contention for the new season.

The MLS didn’t need Messi to lure aging greats in search of a final payday before retirement. That path had already been blazed before his arrival in Miami by the likes of Giorgio Chiellini , the Italian defensive legend, and Gareth Bale, the fleet-footed Welsh forward. The league doesn’t aspire to be football’s preeminent sanctuary for superannuated stars — not that it could realistically rival the big-spending Saudi Pro League for that dubious distinction.

But no other team in the MLS has been able to attract stars of stature comparable to Messi and his best buds from Barcelona. Toronto FC’s Italian duo of Lorenzo Insigne and Federico Bernardeschi are of considerably lower wattage; and, at 32 and 29, respectively, they are not quite as long in the tooth. But already, both are reported to be looking for a return to Europe.

Nor is the prospect of testing their skills alongside or against Messi keeping the most talented young American players from seeking an escape to Europe, or bringing home players who already ply their trade abroad. The bottom line is that most star players want to play in competitions befitting their talent, and MLS, even with Messi, just isn’t in that, er, league.

If the MLS is to compete for top talent, and not just the older kind, it will need to take the bonanza it has made from Messi’s arrival and invest it in raising the standard of the American game. A good place to start would be to work with US Soccer, which governs the sport in America, to improve the quality of coaching at the youth level. Importing a few foreign coaches would help — and age and experience might even be an advantage.