Metamorphosis, courtesy Hamlet

My father was a strict teetotaller, and I too have always followed his path and still follow it. Besides, I am a great admirer of Gandhi and dislike smoking and drinking. My first encounter with drunkards was when I was a pre-degree student.

When I discovered every one of my best friends was very fond of Toddy, I disapproved, fought with them, and demanded they stop drinking. None of them was ready to heed my advice and quit drinking, so I unfriended them all. My best friend was the one who vehemently argued in favour of liquor consumption and repeatedly asked me what was wrong with toddy/liquor consumption.