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Meta’s embrace of AI is making its employees miserable

Meta’s embrace of AI is making its employees miserable

As it adapts to the artificial intelligence era, Mark Zuckerberg’s company is pushing many of its 78,000 workers to use the technology, and preparing to lay some of them off.
International New York Times
Last Updated : 10 May 2026, 21:29 IST
Last Updated : 10 May 2026, 21:29 IST
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