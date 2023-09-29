Midnight misadventures

About halfway back, two dusky, middle-aged men clad in dhoti confronted me, asking me who I was. I stood tightlipped since I could recognise them as our neighbours in a house adjacent to ours. At the instance of one of them, I moved close to a streetlight within an inch of us for them to see me. One of them quickly recognised me and told the other I was the son of Harihara Sastri (my father), who had been a resident of the locality for a long time. Regretting their fault, they returned home with me in tow.