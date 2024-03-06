Mind your language

Those who vehemently oppose getting better at speaking the English language could do well to take the time and make the efforts to understand the implications of incorrect use of the language. I am not against vernacular languages; they are beautiful, each with its own words and phrases for expression and nuances that cannot be copied by another language. I love the sound of a few, and I have begun learning to speak them from my colleagues and neighbours. Yet, I believe if you speak (or write) English, then you better do it correctly, if not excellently. I agree that “Whatever is worth doing at all is worth doing well,” as written by Philip Stanhope.