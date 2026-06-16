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Mini hydel, mega damage: Elephants, tigers and the Cauvery at risk

Mini hydel, mega damage: Elephants, tigers and the Cauvery at risk

Flowing through this landscape, the Cauvery is more than a river—it is its lifeline.
Giridhar Kulkarni
Last Updated : 15 June 2026, 19:58 IST
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