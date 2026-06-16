Mini hydel, mega damage: Elephants, tigers and the Cauvery at risk

<p>From the riverine forests of the Cauvery Wildlife Sanctuary to the rugged hills of Malai Mahadeshwara and the rich woodlands of Biligiri Ranganatha Swamy Tiger Reserve lies one of southern India’s most important wildlife landscapes. Together with Bandipur Tiger Reserve in Karnataka and the adjoining Mudumalai and Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserves in Tamil Nadu, these protected areas form a vast conservation continuum supporting some of the largest remaining populations of elephants and tigers in the country.</p>.<p>Flowing through this landscape, the Cauvery is more than a river—it is its lifeline. Fed by tributaries, perennial streams and seasonal watercourses descending from surrounding hills and valleys, it sustains wildlife across seasons. </p>.<p>Yet this ecologically invaluable region now faces a familiar threat: one new mini hydroelectric project and two proposals seeking renewal or re-diversion of forest land for existing hydel projects, all proposed along the Cauvery River within the Eco-Sensitive Zone (ESZ) of the Cauvery Wildlife Sanctuary under the jurisdiction of the MM Hills Wildlife Division.</p>.Monsoon slowdown depletes water storage in Cauvery basin dams.<p>The timing could not be more disturbing. In June 2025, five tigers died in the Hoogyam Range of MM Hills Wildlife Division in confirmed cases of retaliatory poisoning. Another tiger death followed in October 2025, also confirmed as retaliatory. Six tiger deaths within months are not isolated incidents; they are warning signals from a landscape under severe ecological stress and escalating human–wildlife conflict.</p>.<p>Despite being projected as clean renewable energy, mini hydroelectric projects have consistently been associated with serious ecological impacts. The Comptroller and Auditor General of India, in its 2017 Performance Audit on Karnataka’s Protected Areas, found that such projects fragment habitats and cause landscape-level disturbances through canals, penstocks, roads, transmission lines and allied infrastructure. The audit further recorded impacts on river hydrology, aquatic ecosystems, fish migration and forest integrity, along with disruption of elephant movement routes and increased human–elephant conflict.</p>.<p>The Karnataka Elephant Task Force, constituted by the High Court of Karnataka, reached similar conclusions, identifying the Cauvery landscape as a critical elephant habitat and warning that hydel infrastructure could fragment forests, disrupt elephant home ranges and intensify conflict, particularly along riverine corridors.</p>.New Cauvery water supply plan for industries near Bengaluru: Karnataka to tap into 2 Kollegal lakes.<p>These concerns are especially significant because one of the proposals pertains to a mini hydroelectric project that received forest clearance in 2005 for the diversion of 4.863 hectares of forest land for 20 years, ending in 2025. The proposal was recommended for rejection at the time by the then principal chief conservator of forests and head of the forest force on ecological grounds, noting that construction of the hydroelectric project would adversely affect the Gaganachukki Falls and diminish its ecological and scenic integrity. However, the recommendation was later overruled at the government level.</p>.<p>With the lease period now expiring, a renewal proposal has been recommended by the Karnataka government’s forest department and forwarded to the government of India.</p>.<p>What makes this development particularly troubling is that the ecological suitability of mini hydel projects in this landscape had already been examined in 2012–13 by a subcommittee of the Karnataka State Board for Wildlife led by former Indian cricket team captain Anil Kumble. After field inspections and ecological assessment, the committee recommended rejection of the proposed mini hydel projects in the area. It was of the view that the 2005 project should not have been established in such an ecologically sensitive area and further recommended that it should not be renewed after its expiry in 2025. This conclusion gains further relevance today amid rising conflict and recent tiger mortality in the landscape.</p>.<p>The issue is therefore not merely about energy generation but about whether scientific evidence, audit findings, and expert recommendations can be disregarded while permitting further fragmentation of a landscape critical to India’s elephant and tiger populations.</p>.<p>If rivers are reduced to power channels and forests to land banks awaiting diversion, what is lost cannot be restored through compensatory afforestation or mitigation plans. A fragmented corridor cannot guide a wandering elephant home. A poisoned tiger cannot be brought back. A stripped river cannot be ecologically recreated.</p>.<p>The choice before us is not mini hydel versus no hydel. It is short-term commercial gain versus the long-term survival of one of India’s most important wildlife landscapes. The Cauvery has already given enough. It is time to allow the river to flow, the forests to remain connected, and the wildlife to endure in peace.</p>.<p>It is high time that the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change examines these proposals and rejects them in accordance with law and ecological considerations. It is also hoped that the Central Empowered Committee constituted by the Supreme Court examines these proposals and recommends appropriate action.</p>.<p>Karnataka, by appointing former Indian cricket team captain Anil Kumble as ambassador for wildlife conservation in 2025, signalled its commitment to his expertise and genuine concern for conservation. This responsibility should extend beyond the appointment to due respect for the recommendations of the committee he led.</p>.<p><em>(The writer is a wildlife conservationist)</em></p><p>(Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own. They do not necessarily reflect the views of DH)</p>