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Mirage of Prosperity | Is India’s housing boom stretching the middle class?

Mirage of Prosperity | Is India’s housing boom stretching the middle class?

India’s middle-class expansion is taking place on an ever-more leveraged foundation
Debdulal Thakur
Last Updated : 17 March 2026, 10:50 IST
Last Updated : 17 March 2026, 10:50 IST
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