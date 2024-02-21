Missed opportunity to uphold equality

While Ramrajya is envisioned as an egalitarian state, an idea close to Mahatma Gandhi’s heart, the stark reality, as revealed by the National Crime Records Bureau, is that Dalits and Adivasis, particularly their women, continue to face increasing atrocities and marginalisation. The Human Development Indices also indicate that these communities do not receive the benefits of government schemes, and all indicators point towards the discrimination they face at various levels. Under such circumstances, Ramrajya remains a mirage to the voiceless. There is a need to change this fact as well as the image of the country.