Mixing religion with politics 

January 2024 will be a defining moment for the BJP under the prime ministership of Narendra Modi: the inauguration of the new Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

The BJP government has decided to remind us that genuine patriotism stems from taking pride in the construction of the Ram temple, which serves as an affirmation of our religious faith. Moreover, Lord Ram, as we all know, was an inspiring cultural symbol of India. It is believed that an estimated cost of around Rs 1,800 crore has been incurred in building this temple.