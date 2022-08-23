Modi govt 2.0 and Delhi's resurgence as country's protest capital

The epicentre of political turbulence must logically be, in a federal State, the capital of the country. New Delhi, the capital designed by Edwin Lutyens, and now vulgarised by the redesigned Central Vista, has finally arrived as the most happening place in India.

The shady, dusty, congested roads around Jantar Mantar are now busy with the comings and goings of protestors, demanding corrections in policy, restitution of rights, and opposition to the ruling regime. In other words, Jantar Mantar is now the hot spot for every challenger to the Narendra Modi regime and the Bharatiya Janata Party's legitimacy as the ruling power. The year-long farmers' protest led by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha in 2021 made the borders of the National Capital Region (NCR) famous – Tikri, Singhu, Ghazipur, where a threatened State installed concrete barricades, planted spikes and festooned the roads with reinforced barbed tapes (RBT) of the sort used between Israel and Palestine, Mexico and the United States of America. The four-month sit-in by women at Shaheen Bagh against the Citizenship Amendment Act-National Register of Citizens turned the area on the edge of the Okhla area into an iconic protest.

It is not just the roads outside or inside university campuses like the Jawaharlal Nehru University or Jamia Millia that have become synonymous with famous protests or locations of horrifying police action and, indeed, inaction. The shooting of a student while the police watched like unconcerned bystanders outside Jamila Millia has created another protest site in New Delhi.

These new locations are in addition to what used to be the most prestigious protest location in New Delhi and the country, India Gate, at the bottom of the Central Vista leading up to Raisina Hill and the President's residence. Police brutality at India Gate as an anguished and outraged nation protested the Nirbhaya gang rape incident, and the failure to assure the safety of women is part of the new narrative of government failure and the rise of popular demonstrations against it.

Kolkata, that once gloried in its reputation as the protest capital, has become a quiet place. The mega rallies, the massive public meetings, and even the smaller meetings that turned Esplanade East into Kolkata's version of the legendary Hyde Park corner, are a thing of the past.

Part of the reason is the deliberate and insulting deafness cultivated by the ruling regime to voices that are out of sight in places like Kolkata. Part of the reason is the Mamata Banerjee government's decree that the central business district, on weekdays, is off limits for protests. There is also a set of judicial rulings that make it difficult for protestors to get the necessary permission. Part of the reason is Mamata Banerjee's enormous successes in three elections that have decimated the Left, led by the Communist Party of India Marxist and effectively demolished the Congress. Crippled by weakness, the opposition, notwithstanding the BJP's equally successful climb to the principal opposition party in the state legislature, restricts itself to staging smaller protests because it lacks the popular support required to deliver a message.

The reality is that grievances against the Modi regime have steadily escalated since 2014, and the best way to get media attention and deliver the message to the government, as well as reach out to the public, is to stage a demonstration in Delhi. The location could be Jantar Mantar or the border points at Tikri, Singhu or Ghaziabad, where protestors are routinely stopped from entering the capital city by a police force that is guaranteed to overreact in its attempts to keep the masses out of their master's sight.

The harder it tries, the protestors grab more media attention is the message that the August 22 all India farmer rally organised by the SKM against the machinations of the BJP-led Modi regime for breaking its promise of implementing the Minimum Support Price agreed to when the year-long protest was finally called off. There is no way in which dissent, as a right, can be denied to the aggrieved.

The Modi regime and the BJP seem convinced that the numerical majority in the Lok Sabha, the weakness of the Congress and the fragmentation within the opposition comprising regional and smaller parties insulate them from being accountable. Using the coercive power of the police to prevent protestors from reaching the announced venue of rallies, Jantar Mantar on August 22 or the march to Parliament that was thwarted in November 2021 failed. The protestors dodged and fought back, and the public, via the media, watched the confrontation play out between the Centre and the demonstrators.

The politics of hegemony preferred by the Modi regime and the BJP can work overtime to convince voters that a One Nation-One Party or Double Engine Sarkar, armed with bulldozers and posters of Yogi Adityanath. That will not stop protests and protestors from making themselves visible and audible. Regardless of how the media presents these demonstrations and demonstrators, the visuals and the bytes are getting the message out to the masses.

Denying protests the right to demonstrate in places like Jantar Mantar does not prevent the aggrieved from demonstrating their dissent. The Modi regime is willing to intimidate the protestors by making it harder for them to get to the official protest venue. The regime has not, as yet, dared to ban protests because it cannot do so, for political reasons.

The act of banning protests, which is different from the police denying permission to stage a demonstration, would take off the fig leaf that enables the Modi regime to claim that it is a democratically elected, constitutionally legitimate government. A ban on protest would mean tossing out the Constitution, Article 19 (1), which guarantees the right "to assemble peaceably and without arms" and converting India into a full-fledged undemocratic and authoritarian regime.

Unlike Indira Gandhi, who dared and then rued, the decision to declare an Emergency and suspend fundamental rights in 1975, Modi and the BJP know that they do not have the power and the status to do so and get away with it, as yet. The tireless efforts of the BJP to constantly cobble together social support by manipulating caste and religious identities indicates that it lacks the confidence and the chutzpah to do so.

The transformation of New Delhi into the national protest capital will be one of the most interesting legacies of Narendra Modi, his politics and his style of governance. The metamorphosis is a consequence of the BJP's idea of unity, which believes diversity and difference can be overpowered and obliterated. It cannot. Not if the history of the civilisation going back to ancient and divided times is respected, rather than the peculiar narrative constructed by the Sangh Parivar. It is, as a distinguished scholar and the author of the concept of Bharatavarsha, B D Chattopadhyay wrote, "it is historically acquired and which may undergo mutations." The BJP's belief in a static identity and politics implicit in its slogan of One Nation-One Party is unreal because politics is always dynamic, and the mutations of identity in India are in a constant state of becoming.

(Shikha Mukerjee is a senior journalist based in Kolkata)

