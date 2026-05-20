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Modi govt's civilisation rhetoric and democratic silence are not in sync

Modi govt's civilisation rhetoric and democratic silence are not in sync

India’s past hospitality is a matter of pride. But historical generosity cannot become a shield against present-day criticism
A J Philip
Last Updated : 20 May 2026, 06:37 IST
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