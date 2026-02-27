Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeopinion
Modi in Israel | A diplomatic embrace that will cost India dear

Modi in Israel | A diplomatic embrace that will cost India dear

India’s ‘strategic autonomy’ looks more like opportunism, as Modi balances Israel, Iran, and the US while eroding trust in the Global South
Bharat Bhushan
Last Updated : 27 February 2026, 07:30 IST
Last Updated : 27 February 2026, 07:30 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
United StatesIndiaPalestineNarendra ModiBenjamin NetanyahuOpinionIsreal

Follow us on :

Follow Us