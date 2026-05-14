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'Modi Tattva’ and a study in reverence

A new course module on the Prime Minister places personality above real analysis and critical inquiry.
Last Updated : 14 May 2026, 19:35 IST
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Published 14 May 2026, 19:35 IST

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