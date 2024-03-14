Modi’s election campaign may have already peaked

The indictment has sent a chilling message to the district magistrates who will serve as returning officers in the upcoming polls. If they’re convicted of electoral fraud and go to jail, they’ll be suspended and may lose their jobs. As a result, expect the voting process to run more fairly. The administrative advantage the BJP draws from being in power in many northern states — and Gujarat and Maharashtra in the west — may be constrained this time around.

The second important judicial entanglement is the Supreme Court’s recent decision to invalidate electoral bonds. The bearer instruments, introduced in 2018, were a channel for anonymously routing corporate money to political parties. Banning them this late in the game won’t make a dent in the BJP’s financial advantage in the world’s most expensive elections. It has already received 60% of the $2 billion in bonds that companies have bought, and gets to keep the money that’s already in the bank.

However, the court also ordered the State Bank of India to furnish a list of everyone it has sold the bonds to by March 6. The election commission was instructed to make the information public. Just before the deadline, the State Bank asked the court for more time — until June 30. By then, the elections would be over. Naturally, opposition parties and right-to-information activists were suspicious that the list of donors is being suppressed because it would show quid pro quo, or intimidation of private businesses.

To Modi’s discomfiture, the judges rejected the SBI’s plea, and forced it to furnish the data to the poll watchdog by Tuesday. The election commission must publish the information by Friday. Disclosure so close to voting could damage the BJP’s prospects. The ruling party says it respects the court’s verdict and noted it was only trying to bring transparency to political funding with the bonds.

The third setback to Modi came last weekend when an election commissioner abruptly resigned, barely days before the expected release of the polling schedule. With another having retired, the three-person watchdog needs new members. The government, already at loggerheads with the judiciary over how to fill the vacancies, has passed a law giving the political executive control over the selection process. Although it seems unlikely, expect more chaos if judges strike down the law or suspend its application.

The opposition parties, meanwhile, are in an unstable network. The Congress Party’s Rahul Gandhi is the de facto leader. Although he favors expanding the welfare state, the coalition lacks a clear agenda in the unlikely event that it wins. Governance has always been an afterthought in Indian politics. Power is more important, and it might be that the unwieldy alliance isn’t hoping to capture it. Not this time. The goal is to rein in Modi and his Home Minister Amit Shah, and put a stop to the targeted hounding of anti-BJP politicians by federal investigation agencies. That way, they keep their flock together, out of jail and away from the BJP’s overtures.

But preparing for a fight in 2029 against someone other than Modi — he will be 79 by then — is also a risky strategy. That election may be for a revamped, expanded parliament with diminished representation for the southern states, where the BJP is weak. By then, India’s religious minorities, left-wing politicians and liberals may have lost the fight to keep the republic secular. The structure of the economy would also have changed with investment-led growth and spending by a narrow elite extending their dominance over mass employment and consumption.

Just as Modi’s campaign appears to have used up its fuel too early, 2029 may be too late for the resistance against Modi to peak.