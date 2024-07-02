Modi’s personality cult is under siege on four fronts

A contender within:

It isn’t just the opposition that has younger leaders. The BJP itself may now turn to the saffron-robe-clad chief minister of Uttar Pradesh. Unlike Modi, who had the advantage of leading a more industrialized Gujarat for 12 years, Yogi Adityanath’s supporters may point to how he’s turning around his underdeveloped state by improving law and order. His “bulldozer justice,” which his critics say muzzles Muslim dissent, has admirers as far away as Edison, New Jersey. If the 52-year-old retains power in his state in 2027, he could go national. By some accounts, even the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, or RSS, the umbrella Hindu nationalist organization that helped create Brand Modi, is looking for alternatives.

A different polarization:

In his new book, Gujarat Under Modi, political scientist Christophe Jaffrelot shows how the prime minister, a full-time RSS worker by the early 1970s, shot to prominence as the “Emperor of Hindu Hearts.” As a political organizer in the 1990s, he stoked fear of a Muslim mafia don among Gujarat’s voters. He achieved much bigger results for himself as chief minister following the vicious communal riots of 2002. Two decades later, however, it isn’t clear if there is more juice left in religious polarization as an electoral strategy. The BJP even lost the parliamentary seat in the town where Modi had consecrated a Hindu temple built on the site where a 16th-century mosque was razed by mobs in 1992.

Sensing this exhaustion, opposition parties are highlighting a different fault line: caste. The southern state of Tamil Nadu has joined Gandhi’s call for a caste census, so that marginalized communities can gain from affirmative action in proportion to their share of the population. A showdown on this issue may hurt the BJP, which has under Modi worked hard to broaden its appeal beyond upper-caste, middle-class Hindus. During this year’s election campaign, Modi decried a caste census, which was last conducted by India’s former British rulers in 1931, as a left-wing idea to redistribute people’s personal wealth.

Future cracks in coalition:

Both Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi held the top political job for longer than 15 years. Modi will join their league if he completes a full five-year-term. That may depend on two coalition partners: Nitish Kumar, the chief minister of Bihar in India’s east, and N Chandrababu Naidu, who runs the southern state of Andhra Pradesh. Kumar has started asking for vastly more federal funding. Naidu wants something similar. For now, the partners are ignoring Modi’s most recent governance troubles such as bungled exams, falling airport roofs, flooded cities, colliding trains, and collapsing bridges. However, if association with the BJP begins to threaten their own political standing, they might pull their support.