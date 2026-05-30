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Money and the cockroach party: When revolution meets rug pull

Money and the cockroach party: When revolution meets rug pull

The press, national and international, has been asking the obvious questions. Can this go offline and become a real political party?
Aakash Singh Rathore
Last Updated : 30 May 2026, 19:18 IST
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Aakash Singh Rathore as Dr Jekyll is a Professor of Philosophy, Politics and Law, author and editor of over 20 books and counting, and as Mr Hyde, one of India’s top-ranking Ironman triathletes @ASR_metta

Aakash Singh Rathore as Dr Jekyll is a Professor of Philosophy, Politics and Law, author and editor of over 20 books and counting, and as Mr Hyde, one of India’s top-ranking Ironman triathletes @ASR_metta

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