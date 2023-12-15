Moneyball can't guarantee Brentford a ticket to football's elite

A Brentford sale, while much smaller, would offer a test case of what matters most in the world of football investment — glamour and exclusivity, or shrewd team and business management. Football clubs function simultaneously as several different things. They are businesses that can (though often don’t) yield attractive profits, but they’re also trophy assets, baubles and playthings of the ultra-rich. And, more recently, they’ve become vehicles to burnish the reputations of nation states with questionable human rights records. This complicates the process of valuation. Do you value a club by traditional metrics such as the growth, quality, and riskiness of its cash flows, or as a piece of art, where beauty is in the eye of the beholder? Both can matter.

London-based Brentford is exceptionally well-managed, having risen through the lower leagues while maintaining cost controls to return to the top division in 2021 for the first time in more than 70 years. The club, which is profitable, continues to hold its own in its third season in the Premier League. Central to its success has been a data-driven approach to identifying undervalued players, a model pioneered by Billy Beane at the Oakland Athletics and popularized in Michael Lewis’s 2003 book Moneyball, which was subsequently turned into a film starring Brad Pitt.

Team owner Benham, who studied physics at Oxford University and worked at Bank of America Corp. before making his fortune in the betting industry, is said to chafe at the Moneyball comparison, seeing it as overshadowing the human element in Brentford’s success. “You can fire as much data in as you like… it is the decision-making that is important,” he said in an interview posted on the club’s website in October. It’s hard to resist the parallels, though. Even Beane has acclaimed the achievements of Brentford, as well as Brighton and Hove Albion FC, the Premier League’s other principal exponent of Moneyball tactics.

The connection may give Brentford some purchase in the minds of US investors, who’ve been at the forefront of pouring overseas capital into English football (besides Manchester United, Premier League clubs with American owners include Liverpool, Chelsea and Arsenal, while Miami-based 777 Partners LLC is pursuing a takeover of Everton). It also might not hurt that Brentford is just across the River Thames from leafy Richmond, home of the fictional AFC Richmond in Apple TV+’s feelgood comedy Ted Lasso, which was a hit in the US though had less of an impact in Britain.