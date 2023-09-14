What does a bad monsoon mean for India’s stock market?

This monsoon, India has witnessed its driest August in the last 122 years. Due to the rainfall deficit, this year’s monsoon has dipped 9 per cent below the long-term average in August, which is the poorest performance in eight years. The deficiency meant that farming in a lot of areas came to a halt, and reservoir water levels remained below their 10-year normal. In 25 states, rainfall was categorised as normal, while it was inadequate in seven states with Gujarat, Kerala, and Rajasthan being the worst hit.

The economy’s dependence on agriculture is much less compared to what it was a few decades back, but it still contributes around 20 per cent to the nation’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and employs around 45 per cent of the country’s employed labour force. The monsoon is closely related to the agriculture sector's and rural India’s prosperity. A favourable monsoon increases agricultural output, which, in turn, boosts rural earnings and increases rural demand for products and services. On the other hand, a poor monsoon might impede agricultural activity and diminish demand for goods such as rural homes, tractors, and FMCG products. This would force the government to implement programmes like farm loan waivers, and spend on importing food to fill the deficit in production. The cascading effect of a poor monsoon has a bearing on a very high number of sectors.

Last month there was a new report on a probable ban on the export of sugar considering low crop yields due to a poor monsoon. This is expected to send the sugar prices north as fears of domestic fulfilment increase. Apart from this, all summer crops like soybean, millet, and pulses could see their prices rise in the coming weeks. The monsoon deficiency has exacerbated the battle against inflation in India which seemed to close the gap with the Reserve Bank of India’s tolerance limit. As per the latest Consumer Price Index (CPI) numbers, the index rose to a 15-month high of 7.44 per cent in July while the RBI target is 4 per cent.

Reports from industries that are dependent on rural areas, such as the automobile industry, have raised concern about a lack of rainfall stifling a rise in rural demand. The rural areas account for over 50 per cent of two-wheeler sales, about 40 per cent of passenger car sales, and 100 per cent of tractor sales. The FMCG industry too could be substantially affected by deficient monsoons. For example, Parle Products, which is one of India’s largest biscuit-making companies, sells 40 per cent of its total volume in rural areas.

Deficient monsoon-stock markets

When we look at how the stock markets have performed in years of deficient monsoons in the last 20 years, we notice that the broader indices have been largely unaffected.