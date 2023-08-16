Monsters under the bed

I felt like I saw shadows moving around, and just then the bed started shaking, and a low rumbling noise followed. I pulled my daughter, who was fast asleep, closer to me, waiting for the fanged monster to leap out from under the bed. There was yet another jolt from under the cot, and suddenly everything went still. Fearing paranormal activity, what followed was a long, agonising wait for the unknown to turn up. I was sweating profusely and sat still for what felt like an hour, too afraid to move; any movement might awaken the beast under my cot. It felt like a horror movie.