More than ideology, AAP’s vulnerabilities have brought it to I.N.D.I.A.

The ongoing tango between the Congress and AAP over seat-sharing might just be a prelude to another political heartbreak. Remember 2019? Back then, Kejriwal twirled the alliance talks narrative only to blame Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and walk away at the last minute. There was even a joint press conference at Sharad Pawar’s residence by Kejriwal, Gandhi, and other opposition leaders. But the outcome was AAP's U-turn within a month.

The Opposition needs more than photo-ops and platitudes. It needs a rock-solid pact, forged in trust and not opportunism. AAP-Congress bonhomie might be good for the cameras, but it's their commitment to a genuine alliance that will determine the future course. Until then, keep your confetti handy, but leave the champagne unopened. This political salsa might just turn into a messy tango of betrayal again.

AAP has undoubtedly had a meteoric rise in Indian politics, to even becoming a national party. Its grassroots appeal, coupled with Kejriwal's charisma, has propelled it to power in Delhi, and Punjab, and garnered significant attention across India. However, beneath the shiny veneer of this success lie some undeniable limitations that raise questions about its long-term sustainability. While AAP dominates Delhi's state politics, its Lok Sabha performance paints a contrasting picture. The party hasn't managed to win a single Lok Sabha seat in the national capital despite holding a comfortable majority at the state level. This disconnect raises questions about its ability to translate its regional appeal into national electoral gains. The party’s performance in Goa, and Gujarat, is of some solace, but nothing to rely on.

Even in Punjab, where AAP swept the assembly elections in early 2022, doubts linger. The party's failure to retain Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's Sangrur Lok Sabha seat just a month after his victory was a worrying sign. It indicates potential cracks in its Punjab armour, casting a shadow over its prospects in the state.