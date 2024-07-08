More women than men say yes to AYUSH

So, are females more receptive to adopting or using AYUSH systems? Data has proven so, but there are no straightforward reasons that this pattern could be attributed to. Even on closer examination of the survey data, we found that the survey attempted to elicit information on the 'reasons for not using AYUSH systems' from the respondents. But, after analysing the data, it pointed to no perceptibly strong factors to arrive at a definite conclusion. However, data showed that males exhibited more faith in allopathy across all age groups as compared to females. Could we infer an inverse relationship between lower faith in allopathy and higher adoption and usage of AYUSH systems among females? Suffice it to say that it would not be a safer bet to rely solely on this factor; it is at best one of the several contributing factors.