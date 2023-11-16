Mother tongue first

Yet what Siddaramaiah wants, as recommended by educators, is not impossible. A child can learn English as a language while studying other subjects in her mother tongue. English proficiency does not necessitate English-medium instruction. Schools in Germany, China, or Russia teach only in their home language in the primary grades. While Kannada should be the medium of instruction, it is essential to strengthen teaching English as a second language in all government schools. Kerala introduced the E-Language Lab (ELL) English language programme during the 2022–23 academic year. The ELL provides ample digital resources—picture story books, audio stories, and videos—for an ‘immersive’ environment in English. ‘Listening’ is the first step in language learning, but the learner usually has only ‘textbooks’ for learning a language. A textbook can only be read; ‘reading’ is a skill that needs emphasis after acquiring basic language competencies through listening. Students found the ELL stories engaging and often listened to them on their own. This facilitated interest-driven self-learning of English, reducing inhibition. ELL has been effective in strengthening the English competencies of children in government and aided schools, potentially reversing the move of children from government to private schools. The programme shows that digital technologies can be used for creating, sharing, storing, and using audio-visual resources to create an effective ‘listening rich’ environment in schools. (The study of the Kerala ELL programme was conducted by IT for Change along with the Regional Institute of Education, South India.)