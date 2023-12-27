Mounting debt burden is cause for worry

But let us go back to the issue of India’s debt sustainability. One of the counterpoints raised by the government in response to the IMF report is that other countries like the US and UK have much higher debt-to-GDP ratios.

What this fails to mention is that most rich country debts (including all of the 15 OECD economies) have high debt-to-GDP ratios because of their very high social security obligations. In all these countries, all elderly citizens get a pension, and all of them are entitled to free healthcare.

These government obligations are met with payroll taxes on working people. But since these rich countries are ageing, and the average age is much higher than India, the payroll taxes are insufficient to meet social security obligations.

In Germany, for instance, the dependency ratio is one is to three, i.e., there are only three working people for every one retired person. Hence the rising debt of rich countries is predominantly because of rising (and perhaps unsustainable) social security obligations.