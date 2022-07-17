Moving on up or moving on out?

You may have heard that India is really moving up in the world. An Australian market research company has conducted a study on the most desired countries to relocate to, and ranked India eighth -- ahead of Germany, Italy, and even Australia.

The result made some Indians as proud as peacocks and they preened themselves on social media in delight. Fitting, given the peacock is the national bird of India. Not everyone was convinced though. Skeptics responded with mockery and derision. Was it a spoof? Were the people from distressed countries? Or were they desis looking to return and live a cushy life with all the money they’d amassed abroad (the rupee-dollar exchange rate is very appealing right now)?

Personally, I didn’t think the findings were unreasonable. After all, I chose to relocate to India. I did have the added attraction of love here. However, most foreigners who marry Indians take them back to their own countries. I always wanted to stay.

As usual, the devil is in the detail. The study is based on an analysis of Google search data for each country around the world to determine where each wants to relocate to the most. India was most popular in seven countries: Bangladesh, Bhutan, Finland, Ivory Coast, Libya, Niger, and the UAE. Finland though? Could it be IT professionals wanting to return to India? In contrast, top-ranking Canada was preferred by people in 50 countries, including India. Japan, a favourite in 31 countries, was placed second. Spain, China, France, Turkey and South Africa followed.

The study noted that India is one of the youngest countries in the world, with an average age of 29, and one of the fastest-growing economies. A robust start-up ecosystem and IT sector provide good employment opportunities. Additionally, India’s talented and ambitious workforce is expected to propel further economic growth.

The future looks bright. Why would anyone want to leave India?

That was the question an acquaintance of mine in Bengaluru asked recently. She had just started a dream job, earning more than people abroad in the same role. Continuing to live in India made sense to her. If the lure of the West is no longer about money for everyone, what is it about then? According to some, it’s still a status symbol, with better perceived quality of life. Of course, that’s subjective. For Indians from smaller cities, the West offers non-judgemental attitudes and freedom to live on their own terms. Some Indians simply want the experience of working abroad. That’s understandable, too. I worked in London briefly when I was younger.

What do foreign expats think? Unfortunately, India ranks quite low down the list of their best places (albeit above Germany, New Zealand and even the UK). They love Mexico, Indonesia, Taiwan, Portugal and Spain, instead. The InterNations 2022 Expat Insider Survey identified quality of life in India as the biggest issue. In particular, air quality, safety (in general, as well as when walking or cycling), availability of public transport, and infrastructure for cars. I do miss the fresh air and ease of travel in Australia without constant, energy-sapping snarls of traffic. The emotion and aliveness of India is incomparable, though. No doubt it’s why so many Indians remain here mentally, long after they’ve physically settled abroad.

According to the 2020 Indian Americans Attitude Survey, 59% of foreign-born respondents felt extremely or very connected to India. Around one third of respondents thought India is on the right track and identified with the current ruling party. Yet, most respondents were critical of some or many of the government’s policies. I do hear of certain classes of people in India who openly praise the country’s muscular leadership while harbouring a secret desire to ‘defect’ to the West. I remain too blissfully ignorant about politics to understand all that though!